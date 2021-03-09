SNOWFLAKE—Copperstate Farms Management, LLC received approval from the Town of Snowflake last Tuesday for a new development agreement to double the number of acres under greenhouses to expand its cannabis growing facility. The operation began in 2016 on a 150-acre parcel, 40 acres of which is currently occupied by greenhouses. The approval by Snowflake allows for the number of acres under greenhouses to expand to 80. The company is Snowflake’s largest employer with over 400 employees.
In a press release from the company, Snowflake Town Manager Brian Richards is quoted as saying “We are proud to support Copperstate and its growth. The company has become a valuable and intricate part of our community, generating hundreds of jobs and revitalizing our town.”
The cannabis industry is booming, and with the Nov. 3, 2020 approval of Proposition 207, recreational marijuana is legal in Arizona and a buyer can possess up to one ounce of “flower” without criminal penalty. It used to be a felony in the state. Accordingly, “total market sales in Arizona are projected to reach $3 billion by 2023,” stated the press release.
The Town of Springerville has also moved to involve itself in the trade and has granted a lease of a parcel of property near or at its airport for a grow operation run by a company called White Mountains Flower, LLC. There has been fierce pushback by some residents there about the plant, but it’s the recent entry of the federal government into the controversy, specifically the Federal Aviation Administration, which appears to be causing the most serious impediment to Springerville’s vision.
In a January 2021 letter to the town, the FAA threatened criminal action against the town for hosting a grow operation at their airport because marijuana is still illegal under federal law and the federal government regulates airports. Not only that, the government provides money to airports, including Springerville’s and that money comes with strings attached, like the promise by Springerville to obey all federal laws and regulations. It might be noted that the town responded to the FAA in February, basically saying that there are greenhouses being constructed there, but “currently” no cannabis, so there are no violations of federal law. Additionally, that the construction workers building the greenhouses promise not to park at the airport anymore.
Snowflake has no such difficulties with the FAA because its airport isn’t even close to the Copperstate Farms’ facility. There has been resistance to Copperstate’s operation from some Snowflake town residents; after all, the town was founded by Mormon pioneers and Mormon theology does not permit the use of alcohol and drugs, like recreational marijuana. The pioneers named Erastus Snow and William Jordan Flake, have many descendants who populate the town and the nearby Town of Taylor. Taylor was named after John Taylor, the successor to President Bringham Young of the Latter-day Saints Church. The Church’s founder, Joseph Smith was murdered by a mob in Illinois about 30 years prior to the towns’ foundings, according to historians. Considering the town’s heritage, it was no surprise that there arose some pushback about Copperstate’s enterprise.
It is very possible that neither Snow nor Flake even knew what marijuana was and the various pros and cons of its use. But Copperstate is celebrating its fifth year in the industry and there are 400 employed local people who can celebrate along with it.
(2) comments
Impressive for Copperstate, Impressive for Snowflake. Thank you for joining the 21st century.
Agreed! Hundreds of new jobs and dozens of homes under construction. New businesses popping up on Main Street. Children who are educated about cannabis - now if we could just educate some of the "adults" around here...
