SNOWFLAKE — Friday night’s matchup between Snowflake and Show Low lived up to every expectation.
Snowflake prevailed 45-37 in this hard-fought rivalry game in the second round of the state 3A girls basketball playoffs. It was not an easy win for the Lady Lobos.
The Lady Cougars shot out to a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and didn’t relinquish it until there was just 1:22 left in the first half. At halftime Snowflake finally took control of the scoreboard 25-23 for the first time in the game. It was tied again at 31 at the end of the third quarter.
Snowflake outscored the Cougars 20-14 in the second half to cruise on to the win. The Lobos allowed Show Low to score only six points in the final quarter and seal the deal.
“It was a hard-fought game,” said Snowflake coach Joe Clare. “I wouldn’t expect any less between Snowflake and Show Low. That’s how it’s been for years.”
Clare said Show Low was a much tougher team on the court than Tucson Sabino, which the Lobos met in the first round of playoffs.
“We claim to have the best four teams in the state in this region. Show Low showed us tonight they are tough. They gave us everything we wanted. We started a little slow and Snowflake fought back. They showed us their character and they were able to get it done,” said Clare.
The 17-1 Lady Lobos will face off Wednesday as they host 13-5 Winslow at 7 p.m.
Winslow handed Holbrook a 58-53 defeat to move forward in the playoffs.
The two teams last met on Feb. 26 with Snowflake downing Winslow 67-43.
Snowflake’s only loss of the season was to Page 40-21. Page is still a contender in the 3A North Division state playoffs.
With the loss Friday, Show Low ended its season with a 12-10 record.
“We are really proud of where we ended up,” said coach Mike Brogan. “We have made major improvements year to year. I am really proud of the girls and how hard they played. We played well and we’ve been getting better every game. It just hard when we let one get away this late in the season. I’m disappointed right now but I still am super proud.”
