The Snowflake Heritage Foundation will be holding an antique sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 28-29 at 1321 E. Snowflake Blvd.
There is a limited collection of furniture, chairs, pictures and mirrors.
The antique sale is a sale due to the donation of the many antique items.. The monies raised cover the expenses of caring for and repairing the Stinson Museum.
Signs will be posted for direction to the site.
