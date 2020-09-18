Fall Cleaning? The Snowflake Heritage Foundation’s Annual Rummage Sale iIs coming!
The Snowflake Heritage Foundation’s fourth annual rummage sale will be held from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10 on the south lawn of the James M. Flake home in Snowflake. Daily times will be announced.
In preparation, citizens of the surrounding area are invited to contribute their useable household items which are no longer a part of their decor, have no use for, have an extra, or just don’t want any longer to the sale.
Call Sarah Brimhall at 928-243-0545 or Maylene Flake at 480-442-7558 to make arrangements for delivery at the storage site. No clothing, bed pillows or mattresses will be accepted.
The rummage sale is the only fundraiser the foundation holds. The monies raised cover the expenses of maintaining the Stinson Pioneer Museum.
