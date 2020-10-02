Just Around the Corner - Snowflake Heritage Foundation’s Annual Rummage Sale
Snowflake Heritage Foundation’s fourth annual Rummage Sale will be held on Thursday Oct. 8 from noon until 6 p.m.; on Friday Oct. 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 10 from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the lawn of the James M. Flake home at on the south lawn next to the James M. Flake home at 170 N. 1st St. East.
Household items, such as furniture, books, DVD’s, CD’s, toys (in good condition), but no mattresses, bed pillows or clothing, are being accepted. Call Sarah Brimhall at 928-243-0545 or Maylene Flake at 480-442-7558 to make arrangements for delivery to site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.