The Snowflake Heritage Foundation’s Fourth Annual Rummage Sale is coming.
Are you downsizing? Redecorating? Do you have a shed full of items that don’t fit into your home or with your decor? If so, the Snowflake Heritage Foundation’s fourth annual rummage sale is a great place to donate your unnecessary items.
The fourth annual rummage sale will be held from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10 on the lawn next to the James M. Flake home at 170 N. 1st St. East. Daily times to be announced.
Call Sarah Brimhall at 928-243-0545 or Maylene Flake at 480-442-7558 to make arrangements to deliver the items to the storage area. No clothing, bed pillows or mattresses will be accepted.
The rummage sale is the only fundraiser the Foundation holds. The monies raised cover the expenses of maintaining the Stinson Pioneer Museum.
