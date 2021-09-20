Fire1.jpg

In the early morning hours of Sept. 17 a fire broke out under the press box of the Snowflake High School football field. Investigators are working the case to determine the cause of the fire. Police ask that everyone remain clear of the bleachers and if anyone has information about the fire, please do not hesitate to contact them at 928-536-7500 ext. 0

 Snowflake-Taylor Police Department Photo

