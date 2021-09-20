In the early morning hours of Sept. 17 a fire broke out under the press box of the Snowflake High School football field. Investigators are working the case to determine the cause of the fire. Police ask that everyone remain clear of the bleachers and if anyone has information about the fire, please do not hesitate to contact them at 928-536-7500 ext. 0
featured
Snowflake High press box burns
- By staff report
-
- Updated
- 0
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Three vehicle collision results in one fatality
- Family dog shot by police officer in front of kids
- Effort to save the forest collapses
- Former NC Health Director to plead guilty
- Monsoon’s produced record Salt River runoff
- Federal COVID-19 mandates hit schools
- Ralph E. Joy, epitome of the American Dream
- Show Low Police-felony arrests
- John Hunt
- Nedra LeSueur
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Biden withdrew US troops unsafely (28)
- It’s not about you (18)
- Family dog shot by police officer in front of kids (14)
- Summit hospital at capacity (10)
- Not me (9)
- There should have been a bridge (8)
- AZFGD owes no explanation (6)
- Am I being robbed? (6)
- Relocation not an option for mountain lion (6)
- Rawlings' case heats up as jury trial nears (6)
- Lake beating victim slapped with restraining order (6)
- Lower labor standards (5)
- Water, water everywhere? Not any more! (5)
- Schools, cities battle governor over COVID mandates (5)
- End to the war (4)
- Machine vote tallies tested (4)
- Bizarro world (4)
- Effort to save the forest collapses (3)
- Secret Trails: A Clarification (3)
- 9-11 (3)
- COVID-19 surges and school boards wrestle with no-win choices (3)
- Chaz Hatch buys vacant dealership (3)
- Frontier updates ACC on 911 outages (2)
- Three vehicle collision results in one fatality (2)
- Failure of the war in Afghanistan (2)
- Navajo County plunks down grant money for broadband master plan (2)
- We need vaccines (2)
- White Mountains Veterans Tribute (2)
- Lost in the mountains and the heroes who saved her (2)
- Please do the right thing (1)
- Federal COVID-19 mandates hit schools (1)
- Show some respect please (1)
- 2021 Show Low Battle of the Bands and Vans (1)
- Arthur Cisco (1)
- Ralph E. Joy, epitome of the American Dream (1)
- It’s not about you follow (1)
- Honoring Our Heroes underway at Show Low Elks Lodge (1)
- Over 100 cats rescued from hoarders (1)
- 'Round the Mountain (1)
- The modern day history of the White Mountains (1)
- Who's responsible? (1)
- Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day (1)
- Something of importance (1)
- Green recommends Apache reservation (1)
- Yeager, Cougars drub Redskins (1)
- Prosecutors: Chock was high (1)
- Supreme Court deals another blow to school funding (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.