• Nov. 21 — Snowflake-Taylor Police on South Main Street cited and released Genevive F. Overstreet, 59, of Snowflake, charged with disorderly conduct and causing a disturbance at a local business after learning she was losing her job.
• Nov. 22 — Police on South 6th West Street cited and released Kayleb Blair, 20, of Snowflake, Darrion Chapman, 18, of Eagar, and Joshua Rodgers, 19, of Snowflake, all three charged with underage drinking.
• Nov. 24 — Police on South Main Street cited and released Troy Perkins, 33, of Holbrook, charged with consuming liquor in public.
— Police cited and released a 15-year-old Snowflake girl, charged with no driver license, no insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle.
— Police on North Main Street arrested Todd Yazzie, 41, of Snowflake charged with disorderly conduct.
— Police near West 5th South Street and South 1st West Street in Snowflake arrested Pamela Jean Cunningham, 38, of Snowflake, charged with possession of narcotic drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotics.
