• Jan. 9 — Snowflake-Taylor Police on South Main Street arrested Joshua LaRose, 39, of Snowflake, and Jolene Parker, 45, of Snowflake, both charged with possession of narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and misconduct involving weapons. They were booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
— Police cited and released Larran Tatum, 31, of Snowflake, charged with no proof of insurance and unsafe lane change.
• Jan. 11 — Police on South 7TH West Street cited and released David Martin, 29, of Snowflake, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Martin allegedly admitted to yelling and cursing at his landlord when the landlord reportedly would not take Martin’s money for rent.
— Police on South Main Street in Snowflake arrested Jarrod McCray, 44, of Taylor, charged with DUI. McCray was cited and released.
• Jan. 13 — Police on responding to a non-injury crash on Papermill Road cited and released Darlene Mortensen, 80, of Lakeside, charged with failure to control a vehicle to avoid a crash.
— Police responding to a crash with a single injury on South Main Street cited and released Michael Brewer, 76, of Snowflake, cited for failure to yield at an intersection.
• Jan. 14 — Police at Northern Arizona Academy on Centennial Boulevard cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old male student out of Snowflake, charged with having a vape pen (possession of tobacco) on school grounds during regular hours.
— Police arrested Larry Triplett, 35, homeless, on an unspecified felony warrant out of Navajo County.
