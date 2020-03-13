• March 4 — Snowflake-Taylor Police on Valley View Lane Officer Shelton and Lt Ortiz responded. arrested Samual Carroll, 21, of Snowflake, charged with DUI, having an open container of alcohol in vehicle.
— Police responding to the Walmart on North Main Street arrested Sampson Hays, 43, of Whiteriver charged with trespassing.
• March 6 — Police on West Garden Lane arrested Todd Yazzie, 41, of Snowflake, charged with disorderly conduct (interfering with a judicial proceeding). He was booked into Navajo County jail in Holbrook. Police said Yazzie was cursing, yelling and screaming even when officers were in the courtroom. “There is also a court order saying he is to have no altercation with subject who is one of the victims,” the police report states.
— Police cited and released a 17-year-old Snowflake boy, charged with no Arizona drivers License.
• March 10 – Police on Tharp Road cited Sue Carroll, 48, of Snowflake, charged with dogs at large.
