• Jan. 29 — Snowflake-Taylor Police at the Park Meadows Apartments on South Highland Drive cited and released John Tsosie, 35, of Taylor, and Alyssa Yazzie, 28, of Taylor, both charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• Jan. 30 — Police responding to a non-injury collision Pinedale Road cited and released Deborah Sund, 64, of Show Low, charged with failure to yield at a stop sign.
• Jan. 31 — Police on State Route 77 arrested Wayne Tomlinson, 72, of Snowflake, charged with DUI.
• Feb. 1 — Police responding to a non-injury single vehicle rollover on Bourdon Ranch Road arrested Daniel Beecroft, 23, of Winslow, charged with aggravated DUI, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15), no current vehicle registration, no vehicle insurance and driving with a suspended license. Police said he had a BrAC of 0.210 at the time of arrest. He was booked into the Navajo County jail annex in Show Low.
— Police arrested Milton Gonzales, 62, of Snowflake, on a warrant out of Snowflake-Taylor. He was booked into Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
• Feb. 2 — Police cited and released a 15-year-old Taylor boy, charged with driving without a driver's license and not obeying a traffic control device.
— Police arrested Benjamin Rosales, 21, of Taylor, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related criminal damage-domestic violence. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
