• Dec. 18 — Snowflake-Taylor Police officers on South Main Street arrested Paul Spencer Monte, 54, of Snowflake, on multiple outstanding warrants out of Navajo County and Pinal County. He was booked into Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
• Dec. 22 — Police officers on South Main Street arrested Dallas Schinke, 28, of Snowflake on Navajo County and Show Low Police warrants. Wyaleena Begay, 28, of Snowflake was arrested on a warrant from the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department and charged with possession of narcotics. Both were booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
• Dec. 23 — Police on Siesta Drive arrested Jose Anchondo, 30, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
• Dec. 24 — Police on State Route 77 northbound coming into Taylor arrested Alexander Mitchell Hogoboom, 24, of Lakeside, charged with aggravated DUI and 2 counts of driving with a suspended license. He was booked into Navajo County jail in Holbrook.
