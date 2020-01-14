• Jan. 1 — Snowflake-Taylor Police on North Main Street in Taylor arrested Sandra Pennington, 48, of Snowflake, on an unspecified warrant out of Maricopa County.
• Jan. 2 — Police on North Main Street in Taylor cited and released a 17 –year-old Snowflake boy, charged with underage DUI, no Arizona driver’s license and underage drinking. Police cited and released a 17–year-old Snowflake girl, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and underage drinking.
— Police cited and released a 17-year-old Snowflake boy, charged with underage drinking.
• Jan. 5 — Police responding to a residence on Valley View Drive arrested Angelo Reyes, 44, of Taylor, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Police on West Lyons Crest Road arrested Adrean Begay, 24, of Snowflake, on an unspecified warrant out of Snowflake-Taylor. He was booked into Navajo County Jail.
