• Dec. 4 – Snowflake-Taylor Police on South Sunset Drive cited and released Shelley Pete, 32, of Snowflake, charged with public nuisance-animal, dog at large, vaccinations required, licenses and tags required.
— Police at the Northern Arizona Academy on Centennial Boulevard cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Taylor boy ,charged with truancy.
• Dec. 5 — Police on South Main Street arrested Joshua Colt, 35, of Snowflake, on a warrant out of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct.
• Dec. 6 — Police responding to a non-injury collision on State Route 277 cited and released Jenna Austin, 31, of Snowflake, charged with driving with no valid registration and a suspended license.
• Dec. 9 — Police on South Main Street cited and released Cordell Williams, 31, of Taylor, charged with driving with a suspended license.
• Dec. 10 — Police located and took into custody a 16-year-old runaway boy from Glendale who was transported to Holbrook.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Snowflake boy, charged with being a runaway and with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. He was released to his mother.
