• Feb. 13 — responding to a two-vehicle crash with injury on Papermill Road cited and released Ashley Teague, 29, of Snowflake, charged with not wearing a seatbelt, no child restraint and failure to stop at stop sign. Police said her 7-year-old child was ejected from her vehicle during the accident and that a 50-year-old Taylor man in the other vehicle was sent to the hospital along with the child, both with undisclosed injuries.
— Police on South Main Street arrested Sampson Hays, 43, of Whiteriver, charged with possession of marijuana. Sampson was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Feb. 14 — Police on West 7th South Street cited and referred to juvenile authorities two 14-year-old Taylor boys, charged with driving without a license. Police said the boys were driving an ATV and a dirt motorcycle on a public roadway without a license.
