• Dec. 11 — Snowflake-Taylor Police cited and released Joshua L Carr, 40, of Bouse, charged with no Arizona driver’s license.
• Dec. 15 — Police arrested Walmart employee Savannah Dunker, 18, of Taylor, charged with fraudulent schemes and practices and theft.
• Dec. 16 — Police arrested Hunter Harbison, 29, of Taylor, charged with possession of marijuana for allegedly attempting to take medical marijuana from his employer, Copperstate Farms.
• Dec. 17 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Snowflake boy, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said the boy broke a door to his mother’s bedroom, punched a hole in a wall and pushed his mother numerous times.
