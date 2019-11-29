• Nov. 13 — Snowflake-Taylor Police at the Northern Arizona Academy on Centennial Boulevard cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Snowflake boy , charged with criminal damage and fraudulent schemes and practices after he allegedly damaged a drinking fountain.
— Police on Pinedale Road cited and released Dominic Reed Wilson, 25, of Lakeside, charged with failure to remain on the scene of a non-injury accident.
— Police at the Cedar Motel on South Main Street arrested Pamela Spencer, 37, of Buckeye, charged with aggravated assault. She was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
• Nov. 16 – Police on North Parkway Drive arrested Benjamin J. Gasaway, 19, of Snowflake, charged with assault and domestic violence-related criminal damage. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
• Nov. 17 — Police at the Silver Creek Inn on North Main Street arrested Lisa Lowry, 40, of Heber, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault , and on a warrant out of Apache County. She was booked into Navajo County jail in Holbrook. Joseph Lowry, 40, of Heber , was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Derek Wayne, 26, Snowflake, on a felony warrant out of Navajo County for possession of dangerous drugs and failure to appear. He was booked into the county jail in Holbrook.
• Nov. 18 — Police arrested Nabahe Manygoats, 25, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Manygoats was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
