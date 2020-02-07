• Jan. 22 — Snowflake-Taylor Police at Northern Arizona Academy on Centennial Boulevard in Taylor cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old Snowflake girl on a charge of truancy who allegedly missed more than 50 days of school.
• Jan. 24 — Police arrested David Morphis, 61, of Lakeside, charged with possession of dangerous drugs (crystal methamphetamine) and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia (meth pipe). He was booked into the Navajo County jail in Show Low.
— Police on State Route 77 in Snowflake arrested Donald Honwytewa, 59, of Camp Verde, charged with aggravated DUI, driving with a revoked license and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.273 at the time o arrest.
• Jan. 25 — Police arrested Michael Marshall, 50, of Phoenix, charged with DUI to the slightest degree.
• Jan. 26 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Snowflake boy, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
