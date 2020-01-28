• Jan. 6 — Snowflake-Taylor Police stopped a motorist on State Route 77 for speeding and arrested David D. Combs, 59, of Snowflake, on a warrant out of Gila County and booked him into the Navajo County Jail in Show Low.
— Police responding to the Silver Sage Trailer Park on West Snowflake Boulevard arrested Damien Shaw, 24, of Snowflake, on a warrant for failure to appear out of Show Low, and charged with possession of marijuana for sale and use of marijuana. Megan Case, 18, of Snowflake, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and use of marijuana. Case and Shaw were booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
• Jan. 17 — Police on SR 77 in Taylor arrested Diego Chaide, 21, of Taylor, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and having an open container of alcohol in vehicle.
• Jan. 18 — Police on South Main Street arrested Cenith LaCavera, 54, of Snowflake, charged with extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). LaCavera was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
— Police cited and released Shawn Simpson, 34, of Snowflake, charged with animal chasing livestock, animal at large and vicious animal.
• Jan. 19 — Police cited and released Javier Hernandez, 43, of Taylor, charged with Taylor town code (6.10.060) biting dog after his dog allegedly bit a 5-year-old boy. The dog was impounded for 10 days.
— Police at the Maverik Country Store on South Main Street cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 13-year-old Taylor boy, charged with shoplifting.
— Police on South Main Street cited and released a 16-year-old Snowflake boy, charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident, underage drinking and driving without an Arizona license.
— Police responded to a residence on West Fifth South Street where officers cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Snowflake boy, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. The boy was released to the custody of his grandmother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.