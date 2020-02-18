• Feb. 7 — Snowflake-Taylor Police in the vicinity of West 7th Street and 5th West Street in Snowflake arrested Charles Frost, 28, of Taylor, charged with DUI to the slightest degree. The police report indicates he allegedly had a BrAC of 0.110 at the time of arrest. The legal state limit is 0.08.
• Feb. 8 — Police at the Lyon Crest Apartments on Lyoncrest Road arrested Brian Barker, 31, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage. He was booked into the Navajo County jail in Holbrook.
— Police on North Main Street arrested Uriah Washington, 43, of Snowflake, on a felony warrant out of Navajo County Probation. Washington was booked into Navajo County jail in Show Low.
• Feb. 10 — Police cited and released Judith Hancock, 61, of Taylor, charged with failure to avoid a collision.
— Police on State Route 77 cited and released Marvin Salway, 55, of Tucson, charged with speeding.
