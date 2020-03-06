• Feb. 19 — Snowflake-Taylor Police at the Circle convenience store on North Main Street cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Snowflake boy, charged with underage drinking. Police responding to a two-vehicle minor, non-injury crash on State Route 77 cited and released a 16-year-old Snowflake girl, charged with failure to control speed of vehicle to avoid a collision.
• Feb. 20 — Police on South 4th West Street arrested Daniel Whitley, 33, of Tonopah, on multiple unspecified warrants out of Gila County, Maricopa County and Coconino County.
— Police responding to call to F Bar Lane in Snowflake cited by court summons, Alexander Charlie,46, of Snowflake, charged with one count of public nuisance animal and four counts of dog licenses and tags required.
• Feb. 24 — Police responding to a single vehicle crash at the round-about on South Frontier Parkway cited and released Tyler Messick, 40, of Snowflake, charged failure to control vehicle.
• Feb. 25 — Police responding to a non-injury crash near South 3rd West Street and West 4th South Street cited and released Julie Skousen, 55, of Snowflake, charged with failure to avoid a collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.