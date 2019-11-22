• Nov. 8 — Snowflake-Taylor Police on State Route 77 at milepost 364 cited and released Delbert Williams, 56, of Keams Canyon, charged with transporting an unsecured load.
— Police arrested Staysha Courter, 31, of Snowflake, charged with DUI.
• Nov. 9 — Police arrested Amanda Foley, 22, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence.
• Nov. 11 — Police arrested Tracy Lynne Duecker, 53, of Billings, Montana, and Scott Williams, 56, of Phoenix, both charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
— Upon searching the vehicle methamphetamine was found and the pipes and marijuana they had told us about. Both subjects arrested possession drug paraphernalia, dangerous drug for use, dangerous drug for sale, and possession of marijuana for use,” the police report on the incident stated.
— Police at the Peterson Pinetree Apartments on West 7TH South Street arrested Kevin Jarell, 31, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related assault.
• Nov. 12 — Police arrested Mark Schmidt Jr., 39, of Snowflake, charged with violating an order of protection.
