• Nov. 29 — Snowflake-Taylor Police on Palomino Drive arrested Cordell Williams, 31, of Taylor, charged with aggravated DUI.
• Nov. 30 _ Police arrested Nabahe Manygoats, 25, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence.
— Police arrested John Jeremy Lee, 34, of Glendale, on a Maricopa County warrant for failure to appear on original charge possession of THC.
— Police arrested Isaac Castillo, 22, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence, and on an unspecified warrant out of the Snowflake Justice Court.
• Dec. 1 — Police cited and released Larry Norman, 38, of Snowflake, charged with DUI to the slightest degree.
