• Dec. 25 — Snowflake-Taylor Police on South Sunset Drive arrested Dorsen Batala, 37, of Snowflake, Lenita Batala, 33, of Snowflake, and Merrell Batala, 33, of Snowflake, all charged with disorderly conduct. Juliet Begay, 31, of Snowflake, was cited and released on an identical charge.
• Dec. 26 — Police at the Park Meadows Apartments on South Highland Drive arrested Joshua Sample, 23, of Taylor, charge with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
— Police responded to the Walmart on North Main Street on a call of a “white skinny male in his 30s (who) was sitting on a bench in the store shaving." Police said the man was asked by Walmart employees to stop when he allegedly started yelling causing a public disturbance and bringing the manager to the front of the store to see what was going on . The manager informed police that although the man had already left the store by the time they arrived, he did want him trespassed from the store. Officers reportedly located the man on Main and Pinedale Roads and told him he was trespassed from Walmart.
— Police on East Center Street arrested Jonathan A. McCray, 41, of Snowflake, charged with super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20).
• Dec. 27 — Police on Hereford and Powerline Roads in Taylor arrested Jace Yazzie, 28, of Snowflake, charged with DUI and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.