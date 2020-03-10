• Feb. 26 — Snowflake-Taylor Police on Papermill Road cited and released a 16-year-old Taylor boy, charged with failure to control a vehicle to avoid an accident.
• Feb. 27 – Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 13-year-old Snowflake boy, charged with disorderly conduct at his family’s home.
— Police in the vicinity of South 4th West Street and West 8th South Street in Snowflake arrested Naomi Williams, 35, of Snowflake, charged with possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs. She was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
• March 3 — Police on West Snowflake Boulevard cited and released Jonathan Hatch, 38, of Snowflake, charged with failure to yield at an intersection.
— Police responded to the Northern Arizona Academy on Centennial Boulevard where an officer cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old boy, charged with having vape products on school grounds during regular hours.
