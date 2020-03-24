• March 11 — Snowflake-Taylor Police on F Bar Lane arrested Alexander Charlie, 46, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence.
• March 12 – Police at the Maverik on South Main Street cited Marcie L. Romero, 40, of Pinetop, charged with disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Daylan Shipley, 25, of Show Low, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and possession of marijuana. Troy Gonsalves, 31, of Snowflake, was arrested charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. A 17-year-old Mesa juvenile was arrested and charged with resisting arrest
— Police arrested Andrew Wilkenson, 36, of Snowflake, charged with assault on law enforcement, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and on a felony warrant. He was booked into Navajo County.
• March 16 – Police arrested Joshua Sample, 23, of Holbrook, charged with interfering with a judicial proceeding.
