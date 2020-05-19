• May 6 – Snowflake-Taylor Police at the Walmart store on North Main Street cited and released Carl J. Romanik, 43, of Snowflake, charged with shoplifting.
— Police cited and released Carl McHone, 75, of Taylor, charged with violation of a court order.
— Police at the Walmart store on North Main Street cited and released a 14-year-old Snowflake boy, charged with shoplifting.
• May 7 - Police at the Walmart store on North Main Street cited and released Luis A. Garcia 18, Snowflake, charged with shoplifting.
— Police arrested Loren E. Muskett, 38, of Window Rock, charged with DUI. Muskett was booked into the Navajo County jail annex in Show Low
• May 10 – Police arrested AJ Plumb, 43, of Snowflake, charged with possession of marijuana.
