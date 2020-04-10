•April 2 – Snowflake-Taylor Police officers near the Basha’s grocery store on North Main Street cited Jay Dee McCray, 40, of Taylor, charged with trespassing. He was given a ride home.
•April 3 – Police responding to a domestic violence call on Foothills Boulevard arrested Andrew Richter, 33, of Taylor, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana. He was booked into Navajo County jail in Holbrook.
•April 7 - Police on West Willow Lane arrested Kelsey Brown, 27, of Chinle, charged with domestic violence.
