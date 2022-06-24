Walking Down Ranch's seventh annual Sock Hop tickets are on sale for the 5 p.m. Aug. 13 event held at the Elks Lodge at 802 E. Whipple St. in Show Low.

Contact Maggie Heath at 602-689-8056 or go to Veterans Village Thrift Store or see board members to purchase tickets. Supplies are limited.

Code Blue will be entertaining at the 50s-style event. Door prizes will be awarded and dance contests held every hour.

Adult tickets are $20 each, children 5-15 are $10 each, and under 5 free entry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.