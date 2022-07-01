Many of the over-65 crowd grew up with the Western movies of the ’50s and ’60s.
Remember how Roy, Gene and Hoppy were so good with their pistols, they seldom killed the bad guys, just shot their guns right out of their hands!
Don’t believe many were ever that good, but our moviemakers back in the day had a set of values that began to disappear as the ’70s rolled into our lives.
Even Superman and his Marvel heroes never killed the evil doers.
They would bend the bad guys’ guns or ship them off to some distant galaxy.
Of course, there must be many of you younger readers who enjoy the violence and mayhem in today’s motion pictures and TV.
Heck, even I like “NCIS” and its offshoots in spite of the good guys/gals killing 15 to 20 bad people carrying automatic weapons every week and seldom even getting a scratch.
The difference is that I truly know the difference between fact and fiction!
Unfortunately, based on daily shootings throughout our great nation, some have come to believe that shooting to kill others is really the only way to settle disagreements based on our entertainment values and production of stories.
Only due to very poor marksmanship are there fewer deaths than reported.
So just what is the solution to this ever-growing problem?
Why not try defunding the police and making buying a pistol or rifle for law abiding members of society almost impossible in many states!
Then we must treat the bad guys as if by being caught doing the crime, they really do not have to do the time.
From recent news items, it appears that some jurisdictions are beginning to feel pressure to change their ways or find new employment.
The recent Supreme Court ruling on the right to carry arms will hopefully begin to turn the tide.
There will always be different opinions on virtually every aspect of living in a Free Nation as America.
But turning a blind eye to crime, unless you are the criminal, is not a good option for society.
It is time to put back on the big-boy pants in our great nation and call the shots where they fall.
Our politicians should never be above the law, nor support the decriminalization of any crime. If you run a red light and kill or injure anyone, to the party involved it is no different from being shot or stabbed and the culprit deserves to pay the full penalty that goes with the crime.
Spouses and children of our elected leaders or affluent members of society too often skate because of their “status.”
This is a gross injustice to the “regular” men and women of our country. As a nation, we must do our job at the ballot box or expect to see more and more of this arrogant behavior in the coming months and years.
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family, and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
