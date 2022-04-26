The Show Low High School softball team scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back in its 16-0 win over the Alchesay Lady Falcons.
Kaitlyn Whaley provided the big blow in the five-run third inning with a three-run homer that lodged itself in a tree beyond the center field fence.
Nicole Roten added three RBIs at the plate while pitching a complete game two-hitter.
Alchesay coach Brianna Endfield was dismayed that her team, which had shown much growth over the past few weeks, had a letdown in this game. “We will need to be better in the (3A North) tournament this week if we are going to continue playing,” she stated.
Payson 18, Show Low 15
The Payson Longhorn softball team built a large hill to climb with a nine-run first inning at Show Low on Tuesday, April 19.
The Cougars started their comeback bringing the score to 9-5 before the Longhorns added eight runs in the fourth to turn the hill into a mountain.
The Cougars never gave up and continued to climb out of the valley by scoring runs in every inning of the game.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, down 18-11, Show Low scored three runs and loaded the bases bringing the tying run to the plate with one out.
A ground ball out scored one run but Show Low ran out of time and luck and fell three runs short in an 18-15 loss.
Kynlee Nikolaus with a home run, double and single and three RBIs led the Cougar attack. Kaitlyn Whaley with two doubles and two RBIs and Daniela Demarse with three hits and two RBIs were in the middle of the Cougar scoring all day.
Coaches Byron Clark and Carl Nix were “very proud” of the never-quit attitude of their team despite the loss.
