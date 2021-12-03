Speakers talk future at SBDC event

The Small Business Development Center held an event at WME Theaters in Show Low on Tuesday, Nov. 30, to talk to local officials, administrators of organizations and small business owners about the economic future for the White Mountain community.
The program, entitled “Peeking Into Our Future: A Look at 2022,” was designed to give area leaders an opportunity to talk about projects they have planned for the new year that will affect businesses in Show Low and Navajo County, as well as to discuss their long-term goals.
SBDC director Richard Chanick opened the event, talking about how COVID-19 affected business owners throughout the past year, saying many of them were scared as their customers and sales dropped off and workers were hard to come by.
“They were scared — that’s the only way to put it,” Chanick said. “So how do you not talk to somebody about a business bailout at seven at night? Our staff did a wonderful job of taking those calls. And we don’t care if it’s night or a weekend or whatever. That’s probably our proudest accomplishment.”
The first speaker introduced was Keith Watkins, Arizona Commerce Authority vice president for legislative affairs and rural development.
“We are a subset of the state’s economic development arm,”Watkins said. “We have a 33-member board of directors, which is chaired by Gov. Ducey. Our main role is really to enhance and diversify the economic base of the state.”
The way ACA does that, he said, is that it recruits new companies to come to Arizona.
He talked about some big new projects within the state — for one, the Taiwan semiconductor manufacturing plant on the north side of Phoenix, which, he said, “is going to be bigger than Intel.”
He added that the ACA has worked with Lucid, the company that produces luxury electric cars down in Casa Grande, and also that his organization works with film and digital marketing production companies to both promote the state as a film location and to help those companies coordinate where to shoot their footage.
He further stated that ACA has been pursuing the enhancement of broadband connectivity in rural Arizona and that a $100 million grant is on the table to extend broadband.
Next to speak was Rochelle Lacapa, government relations and economic development director for Navajo County, who spoke about the county partnering with Apache County to form an organization called REAL AZ (which stands for resources, energy, access and lifestyle). The partnership is intended to be a regional economic development source.
“It’s more of a collaborative, cooperative organization, because we realize, for economic development to work, it really needs to be a regional approach versus an individual ‘do it on your own’ approach,” she said.
She talked about the barriers to economic growth in the region — which are broadband, workforce housing and basic services like education.
“I can’t tell you how many meetings I’ve sat in, where everyone from teachers to hospital staff have said, ‘I can’t bring on new staff because they can’t find anywhere to live,” she said.
She added that another challenge facing the workforce is that wages are not keeping up with the cost of housing. She indicated that her organization is working to get cost estimates to conduct a workforce housing study to answer the questions of what kind of housing is needed, where it’s needed and which communities are ready to build housing.
She also indicated that her organization has been working to develop a broadband master plan in Navajo County, and that what they’ve discovered in working with internet service providers is that this area lacks redundancy to draw in more service providers that would provide better, more robust services in the area,
The organization is partnering with Gila County, Apache County, the White Mountain Apache Tribe, the Navajo Nation and the Hopi Tribe to see about connecting with them to leverage resources.
Steve North, who works in business development at AZED Pro, spoke next, telling the attendees that he is primarily responsible for recruiting new businesses to Show Low and working with existing businesses to help them expand and grow.
He said that the retail market is experiencing good growth, and the area is showing good building permit growth and good home sales.
He mentioned that some of the projects in progress include a new Marriott Hotel next to Hampton Inn, CAL Ranch is moving into part of the old Kmart building, with new users expected to be filling out the building in 2022.
He talked about the new inclusive park and splash pad, a $1.5 million project, that is out for bid right now and is expected to be completed by next summer. The park and splash pad will be built across the street from Show Low Library and City Hall.
He also discussed the White Mountain Sports and Events Center, which he indicated has been in the works for about six years, noting that the project is nearing the end of the feasibility portion where the city will make decisions on whether the project can move forward or not.
North was asked if there are any plans to create secondary roads to ease congestion on the two major highways in town, to which he responded that there are plans for bridges/roads at both Woolford Road and Scott Ranch Road, although he didn’t have a time frame on when those infrastructure projects would get underway.
Northland Pioneer College president Chato Hazelbaker was the fourth speaker to address the audience. He stated that NPC is the second largest community college, geographically, in the nation.
He said that some of the goals of the college are increased enrollment, adding new programs and in 2022, construction of a “$12 million-ish” skill center on the campus that will combine automotive, welding, industrial and the energy technology program, bringing them all together on the White Mountain campus.
He added that the college has a number of good job openings, including chief information officer, to “run one of the most interesting IT structures probably at any college in the country,” and a position for a chief human relations officer — which have been hard to recruit for due to the challenge in finding housing.
He concluded by stating that the key message he wanted to leave the audience with was to think about joining with NPC as an economic development partner “because that’s exactly what it’s going to take to move forward, as a region.”
The final speaker at the event was Shawn Morrow, CEO of Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.
He spoke about the rising costs of healthcare, and how affordability affects access.
“You can see that people are choosing to avoid receiving necessary care because they’re worried about how much it’s going to cost,” he said.
Medicare, he added, is on the verge of bankrupting the country, so the burden is on the nation to create an affordable healthcare product.
Over the next several years, he said, Summit will be looking to move resources into health prevention and wellness to keep people out of the hospital, as well as shifting care into lower cost settings, such as moving surgeries that have previously been done in the hospital to a less costly setting.
He stated that the hospital is also looking to do more at-home care.
“One of the great things about the pandemic — if there is any — is that we’ve really gotten pushed into an innovative realm,” he said. “We’ve created a ‘COVID At Home’ program, so as of this morning, with 100 patients in our ‘COVID At Home’ program, patients who come to the Emergency Department or to a physician’s clinic — they need oxygen, they need to be checked on daily, they need to be monitored, but they don’t necessarily need to be admitted to the hospital.”
Over the next one to five years, in-patient admissions are going to evolve into more of a ‘Hospital At Home’ virtual care program, he said.
“We need to educate the community on when it’s appropriate to go to the ED versus the primary care physician versus accessing a clinical visit for a fee of virtual care,” he said.
“That decreases our revenue, but quite frankly, we don’t care. We want people to start making wiser choices about where they receive their care.”
He invited small businesses to partner with Summit Healthcare in terms of how they access healthcare for themselves, and insurance benefits for their employees.
“We would love to collaborate with you,” he said.
As he concluded his presentation, he was asked by a member of the audience if he could dispel rumors that the hospital is thinking of partnering with Banner Health.
“We are not looking for an acquisition partner,” Morrow responded. “But the community does need to know that the board of directors has a responsibility to the mission and vision of the organization, and our vision is to provide affordable, reliable care. If that means being acquired at some point, the board will have to make that decision.”
