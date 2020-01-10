The writers named the chief bad guy Killian, the super spy hero Lance Stirling and the spy agency H.T.U.V. (Honor, Trust, Unity, and Valor). The target demographic will not tweak to the sarcasm. Sadly, the grown-ups just won't care. The major plot line has Lance the spy turned into a pigeon. We adults just don't have much to grab on to in this one. Except for things like the deputy hero saying things like “There are no good people and bad people, just people.” He explains this to Lance Stirling who is trying to prevent the deaths of a thousand or so people. So, the lesson is the guy who tries to prevent a mass murder is the same as the mass murderer. Fiddle faddle.
We do have an amazing cast of voice actors, starting with Will Smith as Lance (the cartoon Lance looks a lot like Smith). Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Reba McEntire and Ben Mendelsohn also provide voices to the cartoon characters. Karen Gillian provides a voice. She, in a rare but not unknown movie phenomenon, plays in the also now showing “Jumanji.”
The producers somehow managed to spend a hundred million bucks making this animated yawner. In the day of brutal competition in the animated field with genius movie production companies like Pixar, the idea of putting noise and color on the screen and expecting a profit are over. Or should be over. Clever, valuable, interesting films for youngsters can bring joy to young and old alike. “Lion King,” “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4,” and “Frozen 2” all came out in 2019, as did “Spies in Disguise.” They all busted the billion dollar mark. “Spies in Disguise” will likely lose money until enough sell from the bargain bin at the box stores.
The film industry as an industry has now become a bifurcated entity. On the one hand we have Disney and on the other we have everyone else. Disney bought the movie and TV part of the Fox entertainment empire for $71 Billion and now owns the rights to “Avatar” and “The X-Men.” Let me just list the titles of Disney films of 2019 that cracked the one billion dollar mark- “Avengers: End Game,” “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4,” “Lion King,” and “Frozen 2”. “Avengers: End Game” earned more box office money than any film in history with $2,798,000,000, overcoming the previous record holders “Titanic” and “Avatar.”
Disney now owns the “Star Wars” films. The studio intends to release a “Star Wars” themed film every other year over six years and will put in an “Avatar” film in the alternating years. Disney now owns the rights to “X-Men”, the Marvel studio's vast collection of characters (“Avengers”), “Star Wars” and now even “Spider Man.” Disney even makes a little on smaller films like “Stuber”, “Dumbo” and “Ford V. Ferrari.” The Mouse House rules leaving cheese crumbs for everyone else to squabble over.
