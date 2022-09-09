EAGAR — Friday’s St. Johns at Round Valley game had many of the attributes of a great rivalry game. Tradition, community support, school spirit, tough competition, turnovers and big plays.
Speaking to Round Valley coach Brad Baca before the game, he indicated the staff felt after the Aug. 19 Thatcher game that the Elks needed more preparation, including showing more physicality on the field and working on better tackling. After losing to Thatcher, the Elks spent the last two weeks working on these aspects while incorporating a game plan for St. Johns.
The Redskins played Round Valley mostly even for the first, third and fourth quarters. En route to a 20-0 win, the Elks scored three times in the second with two runs by quarterback Ryker Marble and another by sophomore running back Kyle Clark.
The first score came on a third-and-4 with the Elks at the St. Johns 30-yard line. Marble faked the handoff to the running back and walked tight rope down the sideline on his way to the end zone.
The Elks blocked a Redskins punt on the next drive and recovered the ball around the St. Johns 30 giving the Elks great field position. St. Johns intercepted a pass on the next play at the 3-yard line. The Elks recovered a fumble at the 6 on the next play. Marble kept the ball on the option to the left and after breaking several tackles, scored once again.
Round Valley once again stopped St. Johns and after the punt and a few penalties Round Valley took over on the St. Johns 3. A holding penalty moved the Elks back to the 15 and on the next play the Redskins blocked an option pitch from Marble to Riley Harlan and St. Johns recovered. Two plays later, the Elks’ Brett Jordan intercepted a pass to give the Elks the ball on the St. Johns 29.
Once again, two plays later, Kyle Clark took the handoff for the Elks and scampered 25 yards to the end zone carrying two Redskins defenders across the goal line. The 20-0 score held to the end of the game.
It briefly felt like the Elks would take control of the game and roll in the second half. St. Johns went into halftime, made adjustments, and stopped the Elks from scoring for the rest of the game. Both teams would put in impressive defensive efforts in the second half. St. Johns stopped Round Valley on its first drive in the second half on a dive play around the 2 with JT Richardson ripping the ball from the runner’s hands and taking it out to about the 40 for St. Johns. Round Valley held St. Johns out of the end zone in the fourth quarter when its had two plays inside the Elks’ 3.
Baca said after the game he felt the defense played solid all night. He felt the team worked hard, played hard and raised the level of intensity on the field. Baca liked that improvement. On offense, Baca felt like the Elks moved the ball well, but the errors and turnovers really hurt Round Valley.
Baca commended St. Johns for the game it played. He felt Richardson and Asher Raban really set the tone for St. Johns on both sides of the ball.
“(They) played us really tough. They made adjustments after Blue Ridge” and came in with a solid game plan, Baca said.
Baca expects the new coaching staff for St. Johns to have success this season as the Redskins continue working and preparing for the season.
Baca looked ahead briefly and indicated the Elks have another heavy load, or week of practice, in preparation for playing Friday at San Tan Valley Poston Butte. Even though people may be writing off the Elks in a game against a Division 4 opponent that was last year’s state runner-up, Baca is ready with his staff to prepare his team and see how the Elks do against the bigger school and program.
