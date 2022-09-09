EAGAR — Friday’s St. Johns at Round Valley game had many of the attributes of a great rivalry game. Tradition, community support, school spirit, tough competition, turnovers and big plays.

Speaking to Round Valley coach Brad Baca before the game, he indicated the staff felt after the Aug. 19 Thatcher game that the Elks needed more preparation, including showing more physicality on the field and working on better tackling. After losing to Thatcher, the Elks spent the last two weeks working on these aspects while incorporating a game plan for St. Johns.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.