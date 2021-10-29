Thatcher will be joining the 3A East region beginning next season for all sports except for football.

The Eagles’ move from the 3A South Central is part of a two-year realignment by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Another change has Alchesay moving up from the 2A Little Colorado to the 3A North.

The region teams for White Mountains-area schools for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons will consist of:

3A North: Alchesay, Chinle, Ganado, Monument Valley, Page, Tuba City and Fort Defiance Window Rock

3A East: Blue Ridge, Holbrook, Payson, Show Low, Snowflake, Thatcher, Winslow

2A North: Round Valley, St. Johns, Tuba City Greyhills Academy, Keams Canyon Hopi, Many Farms, Pinon and Sanders Valley

1A East: Mogollon, Cibecue, Scottsdale Cicero Prep, Joseph City, Chandler Lincoln Prep and Mesa Sequoia Charter

