The town of Pinetop-Lakeside will host the fourth annual Tillman Honor Run on Saturday and there will be traffic restrictions in place.
The event is scheduled from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. It will start and end at the Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex at 1101 S. Woodland Road. The run/walk route will head south on Woodland Road, east on Woodland Lake Road and then will enter the Woodland Hills neighborhood via Woodland Hills Lane.
The route will lead into the cul-de-sac on Osprey Lane and then will loop back along the same route to the Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex.
The town of Pinetop-Lakeside expects there to be traffic delays and restrictions along the route.
For more information on traffic issues, call 928-368-8885. For more information about the event, call 928-368-8696, ext. 240.
