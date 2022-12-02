The Snowflake Lobos get to host one more game this season.
The Class 4A playoffs are down to four teams to decide the two that will play for the state championship in Sun Devil Stadium on Dec. 9.
Playing their first year in the 4A Conference, the tradition-rich Lobos have continued the success they had for years in 3A and are seeking a third straight state championship-winning season.
The winner between No. 2-seed Snowflake and No. 6 Oro Valley Canyon del Oro will play either No. 13 Lake Havasu or top-seeded ALA–Gilbert North for the 2022 title.
The Lobos will face a very similar type of team in the Dorados. Both teams feature top-notch defenses as the Dorados have given up only 10 points in their first two playoff games while Snowflake has allowed just a field goal in its two postseason contests.
These two teams are virtual strangers to each other having no common foes during the season.
Because of that, both teams will be working off of scouting charts and will be equally prepared to counter their opponent’s defenses with ball-control attacks.
The Dorados will work to control the clock behind running backs Jordan Thomas and Jose Alba. Thomas gained 107 yards and scored two touchdowns in CDO’s win over Phoenix Thunderbird last week while Alba gained 109 yards.
Junior quarterback Tristin McClelland threw for 1,378 yards this season with 17 touchdown passes against nine interceptions. Against Thunderbird, McClelland threw just nine passes completing four, but tallied 176 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Titans packed the box to stop the run and were stung by the long ball of the Dorados.
Once again the Lobos defense will be called upon to continue to carry on as it has all season, and especially during the playoffs.
Led by linebacker Matthew Brimhall who has recorded nearly 16 tackles per game, the Lobos will be ready for the rushing attack CDO will mount during the game.
Jordan Mowers with 8½ sacks and nearly nine tackles per game lends an especially powerful helping hand.
Senior defensive backs Bradon Frost, Davyn McCray and Lance Christensen will be called on to make sure the Lobos don’t go to sleep during the running attack of the Dorados and give up the long ball.
The Lobos offense will center around the running of JJ Lerma, who rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown against Prescott in the quarterfinals, and Jett McCray who gained 75 yards.
Brimhall rushed only three times in the Prescott game but crossed the goal line twice getting the tough yards near the end of drives.
Snowflake will enjoy home-field advantage and cold, winter-type weather one last time this season.
Coach Kay Solomon’s charges are looking at continuing their run in the playoffs and making it three years in a row playing in a state championship game.
