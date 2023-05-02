ASU baseball vs. Grand Canyon

Arizona State infielder Jacob Tobias celebrates as he crosses home plate in an April win over Grand Canyon.

 Mary Grace Grabill/Cronkite News

EUGENE, Ore. — Although it came away with just one victory in its series at Oregon, the Arizona State baseball team is ready to shift its focus to the future.

Before the weekend, ASU had split or won every conference series this season and was one of the Power Five college baseball teams to do so. That changed at PK Park, where the Sun Devils lost 11-5 and 16-10 before winning Sunday 9-6.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.