HON-DAH — Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, chairwoman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, is anticipating the day a tribal member plays professional basketball and she is there to see it.
“The sky’s the limit, and she’s going to do good,” Lee-Gatewood said May 6 to a group of about 40 family and friends of Laney Lupe, who the same night at the Hon-Dah Conference Center signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Park University in Parkville, Missouri.
“I’m so excited for you,” Lee-Gatewood continued in her tribute at the signing ceremony that lasted about an hour. “You’re going to make your mark on the world; you already have. If you make it to the WNBA I want a pass.”
Lupe, a 2019 graduate of Alchesay High School, is also “an inspiration to all the little girls” who aspire to play sports or have other goals, Lee-Gatewood added in her address spoken in the English and Apache languages.
Lupe spent the last two seasons playing at Central Arizona College in Coolidge. As a sophomore, the 5-foot-5-inch guard appeared in six games for the Vaqueras and averaged 2.8 points per game. In her freshman season, Lupe played in 17 games with a 0.3 PPG average.
For the next two seasons, Lupe will be playing for the NAIA Park University Pirates — not to be confused with the Park University in Gilbert — 1,600 miles from home and she’s excited for the adventure, naturally.
“It’s going to be a step up especially with the exposure that’s going to be happening with that. It’s going to be a new learning experience for me,” Lupe said. “I feel good about it honestly. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do especially at the next level. And to be able to continue on after Central is a blessing. It’s something that’s always brought me peace of mind and to continue to do it even while going to school is good for me.”
At Park U., Lupe will be challenged on and off the court by juggling her responsibilities, she realizes.
“Time management … because there’s a lot (to handle). You have to practice, you have to study and, with that, it’s going to prepare me for using my time wisely and for being mentally tough because in certain situations you don’t think that you’re going to do well especially in practices that are tough. As long as you’re mentally aware it’ll help you,” she said.
On the academic side, Lupe will study biology, and after earning a bachelor’s degree she plans to become a physical therapist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.