SANDERS — Senior running back Leon Fall led Alchesay to a methodical but sound victory over Sanders Valley 58-6 Thursday.
Fall carried 14 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored two 2-point conversions for 16 points for the Falcons on a night when not much went wrong for Alchesay against the Pirates.
Running back Cody Peaches got the scoring started with a 20-yard touchdown run as the Falcons began to roll.
Texas James made the play of the game with a 70-yard score to extend the Falcons’ lead. Ty Gushoney added a 10-yard scoring run moments later.
Texas James added another score on a 32-yard run to end the quarter with Alchesay leading 3-0 and proving to be too much for Pirates.
The Falcons opening game was a big success as Alchesay scored on five of its first six possessions in the first half, and along with a defensive touchdown, had a 44-0 halftime lead.
While Fall and his offensive teammates were running roughshod over the Pirates defense, senior defensive end Keon Garcia was spearheading the defensive attack with two sacks and two tackles for loss to keep Valley out of the end zone.
Ira Benally, Antone Brooks, and James also got in on the defensive surge with big plays when they were needed.
Benally with a sack, Brooks with a pass breakup that saved a touchdown, and James with a fumble scoop and run for his 32-yard touchdown run were key contributions to the shutout.
James was also prominent on offense with the longest run of the day with a 61-yard touchdown dash.
Keegan Joe, one of the few seniors on the very young Pirate team, put Valley on the scoreboard with 1:11 left in the game with an 8-yard touchdown run.
Cody Peaches (20-yard run), Ty Gushoney (7-yard run), Julian Goseyun (1-yard run) and Jared Peaches (4-yard run) joined in the scoring parade with touchdowns in the Falcons’ romp.
Alchesay will continue with the 2A Little Colorado division play as it hosts Pinon at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Eagles are also 1-0 with a 44-8 victory over Red Mesa so this game should be a good test for the Falcons as both teams are vying for an early inside track on first place in the division.
