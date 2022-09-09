SANDERS — Senior running back Leon Fall led Alchesay to a methodical but sound victory over Sanders Valley 58-6 Thursday.

Fall carried 14 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored two 2-point conversions for 16 points for the Falcons on a night when not much went wrong for Alchesay against the Pirates.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.