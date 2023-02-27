Alchesay wins 2nd straight state title

Alchesay’s Jenieth Sanchez (2) is high-fived by teammates after coming out of the 3A state championship game in the fourth quarter Saturday in Phoenix.

 Jose Garcia/AzPreps365

PHOENIX — Jenieth Sanchez scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and led Alchesay to back-to-back girls 3A state basketball championships, defeating Show Low 52-35 on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a dream come true,” Alchesay head coach Rick Sanchez said while holding the team’s state championship banner, waiting patiently for his turn to cut the net down at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. has covered professional, collegiate and high school sports for more than 20 years. Follow him on Twitter @AzPreps365Brian. Have a story idea? Email Brian at bbergner@azpreps365.com.

