Alchesay wins 2nd straight state title

PHOENIX — Jenieth Sanchez scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and led Alchesay to back-to-back girls 3A state basketball championships, defeating Show Low 52-35 on Saturday afternoon.
“It’s a dream come true,” Alchesay head coach Rick Sanchez said while holding the team’s state championship banner, waiting patiently for his turn to cut the net down at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
“Most teams don’t get the chance to win a state championship, but the Lord blessed us with two! I’ve got great girls and we want to do this every year, because I’ve got girls that can play,” Sanchez touted.
The Falcons (24-11, 8-6 3A North) shot just 33% to open the contest and found themselves behind early, but sank four 3-pointers in the second quarter to spark an 18-9 run for a 30-18 halftime lead and never trailed again.
Alchesay, winner of eight of its last nine games, led by as many as 22 in the third quarter before dropping into cruise control on the way to a second state title in as many seasons. Last year, the Falcons beat Chinle 66-64 in overtime.
In this season’s semifinals, the No. 8-seeded Falcons upset No. 5 Window Rock 44-36 on Friday to earn a spot in the 3A title game at what is known as the Madhouse on McDowell, with 5,000 strong cheering on their favorite Alchesay club Saturday.
Sanchez said she felt “blessed” to be able to win back-to-back titles, a great way to go out as a senior, she said.
“I’m so happy right now,” said Sanchez, who averaged 10.1 points per game this season.
She added that her club’s first-quarter shooting woes were nothing to be concerned about, adding that the Falcons’ experience winning last year’s title helped them get through it.
“(That experience) helped me calm my nerves, keep my head in the game and stay focused on what I need to do,” she said.
Sanchez was 6 of 14 from the field, including two 3-pointers, but was 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and had four steals and four assists.
“All season she’s done that for us. She is one of the leaders of the team. And when she’s determined, she makes it happen,” coach Sanchez (no relation) said of his senior. “She plays hard, I love it.”
Jazlyn Nosi, a junior, scored 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and grabbed eight rebounds.
Nosi said that winning the state title was an “amazing” experience to live through, and tipped her cap to Show Low.
“Show Low was going to come out aggressive and we were ready to do the same,” Nosi said. “We got onto it in the second half and starting shooting better and having more confidence.”
Alchesay was 13 of 24 from the field with five 3-pointers in the second and third quarters combined, outscoring Show Low (24-10, 8-3 3A East) 32-15 during that time frame.
The No. 6 Cougars, winners of eight straight games coming into Saturday’s finale, recorded huge wins over No. 3 Yuma Catholic in the Elite 8, 46-39, and No. 10 Chinle in the state semifinals, 41-35.
Alex Swanson scored 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field including two 3-pointers, while Aubie Wilson had nine points and eight rebounds for Show Low, which committed 25 turnovers and shot just 24.5% (12-49) from the field for the entire game.
Alchesay scored 24 points off those 25 Show Low turnovers.
Brian M. Bergner Jr. has covered professional, collegiate and high school sports for more than 20 years. Follow him on Twitter @AzPreps365Brian. Have a story idea? Email Brian at bbergner@azpreps365.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.