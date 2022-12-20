Muth

Allyson Muth and her mother, Lisa Muth, are pictured after signing her letter of intent on Dec. 12 at the Dome in Eagar.

 Scott Madrid/Special to the Independent

EAGAR — Allyson Muth signed her letter of intent to play softball for the University of the Southwest, located in Hobbs, New Mexico, at the Dome in Eagar on Dec 12.

Muth was surrounded by teammates, family, coaches and friends as she confirmed her selection as she transitions from playing for the Elks and will move onto the Mustangs following her graduation in May.

