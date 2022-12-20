EAGAR — Allyson Muth signed her letter of intent to play softball for the University of the Southwest, located in Hobbs, New Mexico, at the Dome in Eagar on Dec 12.
Muth was surrounded by teammates, family, coaches and friends as she confirmed her selection as she transitions from playing for the Elks and will move onto the Mustangs following her graduation in May.
Muth plays several positions including pitcher, first base and third base on most occasions. When she is not on the field, she is looking to bring her bat to the plate and put the ball in play or over the fence.
In last season’s run to the championship title, Muth left her mark along the way. For example, in the semifinal game vs. Willcox the Elks fell behind 4-3 in the fifth inning. Muth would come up in the bottom of the inning and hit a solo home run which would tie the game and help the Elks get back a little momentum heading to the final innings.
Muth considers herself as a role model for younger players.
“If you like what you do, keep working hard, strive to be better always and push to be your better self” are words of advice she would share for others chasing their dreams.
Whether that is on the field or elsewhere, whatever your interests are work toward them. Is it always easy? Not according to Muth.
She related some challenges specifically around COVID and how it impacted club ball playing opportunities. She struggled and often doubted herself, but she kept working on getting better.
Muth was uncertain what she was looking for, until she made this school visit. One of her preferences was to play for a smaller school in a smaller community. She wanted to be close to her sister who is playing softball at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico.
She visited several schools both with an eye toward softball and some with just an eye to being a student.
“I hope they want me” was a thought she shared with her parents during her visit with the Mustangs.
“I am very thankful for everyone that helped me in this process,” shared Muth as she reflected on the support of her parents and numerous coaches along the way.
“I do really want to say a big thank you to Colette Myers for teaching me all my skills and all my pitches. I don’t think I could be here without her,” reflected Muth. She has received a tremendous amount of help along the way from many coaches, but she finds that she will go back to Myers just for that little help and support along the way.
Allyson’s parents, Dan and Lisa, also shared part of the struggle in having two girls playing the game with just a year’s difference in age. They wanted each of the girls to find themselves and be their own ball player, or self.
To make this happen, they separated the girls onto different club teams which put additional travel burdens on the family to get the girls to different club game and practices. This helped both girls and gave them a chance to develop on their own before being brought back together and playing on the same club team and school team.
“Fortunate” is how father Dan shared having both of his girls playing at the next level.
The University of the Southwest is part of the Red River Athletic Conference which currently has 13 member institutions ranging from Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico.
