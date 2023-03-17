World baseball
Mike Trout accounted for every run while batting 3-for-4 to lead the way for Team USA in a must-win matchup Wednesday against Colombia at Chase Field.

 Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos

PHOENIX — Team USA was on the ropes earlier this week after Mexico delivered it an upset blow in Pool C of the World Baseball Classic. Uncertainty swirled around the Americans’ chances of advancing to the next round.

Facing doubt, the United States charged to a convincing win over Canada in seven innings to leave the door open and set up a must-win scenario Wednesday at Chase Field. Then the “home” team shut the door on Colombia with a 3-2 win to advance to the quarterfinals, as fans belted out a familiar chant that could be heard from all parts of the stadium.

