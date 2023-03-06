Cardinals facilities
Buy Now

Although Arizona Cardinals players gave high marks to the team’s training staff, they gave low marks to the weight room, training room and locker room in a survey conducted by the NFL Players Association.

 Omar Iakub/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Less than two weeks before the start of the NFL’s new year, the league’s player’s association released an anonymous survey evaluating each team’s working conditions – and the Arizona Cardinals are in need of home improvement.

The team nearly earned straight Fs on its report card grading the categories of treatment of families (F), nutrition (F-), weight room (F-), strength staff (A-), training room (F-), training staff (B+) and locker room (F). Compared to the other 31 teams, the Cardinals rank second to last overall with the worst-ranked weight room and an outdated training room and locker room.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.