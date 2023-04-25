Cardinals draft

New Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said, “I don’t like the word rebuild,” and plans to simply focus on winning games.

 Olivia Eisenhauer/Cronkite News

TEMPE – Ahead of the inaugural NFL Draft of the Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon era, the Arizona Cardinals appear to be staring down the barrel of a rebuild.

However, don’t tell that to the rookie head coach, who spent the past two seasons leading the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense.

