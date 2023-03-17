Arizona basketball
Buy Now

The Arizona Wildcats’ Cedric Henderson Jr. breaks through the Stanford defense en route to a layup at the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

 Nikash Nath/Cronkite News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fans at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento could not believe their eyes. As the buzzer sounded, the Arizona Wildcats found themselves on the wrong side of history.

No. 15 seed Princeton 59, No. 2 seed Arizona 55.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.