Wildcats basketball coach

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd is excited about how his team has played recently, especially in games against the Los Angeles schools.

 Adrian Bascope/Cronkite News

TUCSON – The Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils looked as if they might be headed toward equally dominating basketball seasons when the calendar turned to 2023. Arizona took a 13-1 record, 2-1 in the Pac-12, into the New Year. And ASU was also 2-1 in league play and 11-3 overall.

However, the Wildcats and Sun Devils turned in opposite directions in January as the Wildcats stumbled to a 4-3 start in conference play while Devils sprinted to a 6-1 mark.

