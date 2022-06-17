The White Mountain chapter of the Arizona State University Alumni Association returned to the golf course for fundraising for the first time in two years Saturday and bagged over $29,000 for college scholarships.
The 18 holes of golf at Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club, a silent auction and steak fry highlighted the festivities and scholarship funds that were awarded to a pair of White Mountain-area students for their education at ASU.
The 2022 recipients were Rose Geisler, a 2022 graduate of Round Valley High School, and Naomi Jordan, a 2021 graduate of Blue Ridge High School. Geisler plans to study computer science with an emphasis in cybersecurity this fall. Her parents are Dwight and Tiffany Geisler.
Jordan, who will be returning to ASU for her sophomore year this fall, is a journalism and mass communications major. Her parents are Mike and Kimberly Rollins.
Over the years, the alumni chapter has raised over $350,000 and awarded more than 50 college scholarships for students attending ASU. The golf tournament was discontinued for the previous two years because of the pandemic, but the White Mountains alumni chapter still awarded scholarships in 2020 and 2021.
Students at White Mountain high schools from Heber/Overgaard to Springerville/Eagar can apply for scholarships to attend ASU. Students can apply through their student portal.
Scholarships are given to freshmen as well as upper classmen annually.
Representing ASU Saturday were Ray Anderson, vice president for university athletics, Jean Boyd, deputy athletics director, and ice hockey coach Greg Powers. Scott Nelsen from the Sun Devil Club also attended.
Powers has been coaching ASU ice hockey since the program was considered a club sport, known as the Ice Devils.
This year, the fully sanctioned Sun Devils finished their seventh season as an NCAA Division 1 program.
The coach addressed the crowd about how the ice hockey program is excited to move into the new 5,000-seat Multi-Purpose Arena on the Tempe campus.
The ASU hockey team, both as club and Division 1, had played at 751-seat Oceanside Arena in Tempe, a facility Powers described as “modest.”
Alumni Chapter President Bruce Bishop and his wife, Susan, who coordinated the silent auction, work throughout the year organizing the golf tournament and steak fry function as well as scholarship fundraising.
They also organize the Pat Tillman Honor Run held annually in April at the Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex in conjunction with the town of Pinetop-Lakeside.
“The White Mountain Chapter wants to thank San Tan Ford for being our title sponsor again this year,” Bruce Bishop said.
“Other sponsors were Thrivent, Summit Healthcare, The Den and Christopher’s Gardens. Thank you to Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club for hosting the event. We also want to thank donors, tee box sponsors and all attendees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.