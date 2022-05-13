ASU alumni association

The Arizona State University White Mountain Alumni chapter invites all to join fellow Sun Devils for the 13th annual Steak Fry and Golf Tournament, benefiting the alumni chapter’s scholarship program.

The fun will kick off with the Heritage Night Party at The Den, starting at 5:30 p.m. on June 10.

The event continues on June 11 with the shotgun golf tournament at Pinetop Lakes Golf & Country Club, and wraps up with the steak fry dinner and silent auction.

The golf tournament will begin at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start, and the dinner and silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m.

Pinetop Lakes Golf & Country Club is at 4643 Buck Springs Road.

This fun event offers participants the opportunity to spend time with ASU coaches and former Sun Devil players, while supporting scholarships for deserving White Mountain-area students attending ASU.

This year’s special theme is “Hey Buddy” which honors the memory of super Sun Devil and ASU Alumni Association Vice President Alissa Serignese.

For more information about the event, contact Bruce Bishop at 602-980-3967.

To register online, go to alumni.asu.edu/steakfry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.