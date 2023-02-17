ASU baseball Willie Bloomquist
Arizona State baseball coach Willie Bloomquist sounds optimistic about the upcoming season, saying, "I'm sleeping better this time than I was last year at this time."

 Nikash Nath/Cronkite News

PHOENIX – The Arizona State baseball program is one of the more storied collegiate programs in the country, with more than 20 College World Series appearances and over 100 major league players produced. But despite the Sun Devils’ five national titles, the last 12 years have been rough, even unlucky, in some aspects.

ASU baseball has not earned a Men’s College World Series berth since 2010. In the 12 years since, the program had three losing seasons, 2017, 2018 and 2022, marking the Sun Devils’ worst run in the past 65 years.

